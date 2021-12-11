Skalski heading to the Rose Bowl

James Skalski is heading to the Rose Bowl.

The Clemson super senior linebacker is set to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will take place January 29, 2022. The 10th edition of the game will once again be played at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and be televised on NFL Network.

Skalski was a first-team All-ACC selection this season after leading the Tigers with 97 total tackles. The Sharpsburg, Ga., native recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six pass breakups and 14 quarterback pressures.

@ClemsonFB linebacker James Skalski (@JamesSkalski) is heading to @RoseBowlStadium for the #NFLPABowl🌹 A member of the Tigers 2017 National Championship team, the hard-hitting thumper is set to take the stage in front of hundreds of NFL scouts this January. #Path2Pasadena pic.twitter.com/HqktPSOxlY — The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) December 11, 2021

