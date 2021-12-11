Skalski heading to the Rose Bowl

James Skalski is heading to the Rose Bowl.

The Clemson super senior linebacker is set to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will take place January 29, 2022. The 10th edition of the game will once again be played at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and be televised on NFL Network.

Skalski was a first-team All-ACC selection this season after leading the Tigers with 97 total tackles. The Sharpsburg, Ga., native recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six pass breakups and 14 quarterback pressures.

