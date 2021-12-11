Top recruits react to Elliott leaving Clemson for UVA

Following the news Friday that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was hired as the next head coach at Virginia, some top prospects gave their reactions to The Clemson Insider regarding the news.

Here’s what they had to say:

Monroe Freeling (pictured above), 2023 4-star OL, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.): “It was crazy to actually hear about it since he was just down at my school just a week ago. I’m sure it’s a great opportunity for him and it’s cool he’s taken the next step. It’s definitely a tough loss for Clemson. As for my recruiting, I’m eager to see who they will hire for his replacement. It’ll be interesting to see how things will change!”

Kam Pringle, 2024 4-star OL, Woodland High School (Dorchester, S.C.): “I’m happy for Coach Elliott because he deserves it! Coach Elliott and I have developed a great relationship and I have already been considering my recruitment in Virginia prior to the news!”

Jayden Bradford, 2024 4-star QB, Chapin High School (Chapin, S.C.): “It was crazy hearing the news because he’s been there for a while and has had great success. But he’s moving forward in his career and doing what he believes is the best, and I’m sure he will do great things at Virginia.”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville High School (Strongsville, Ohio): “I’m definitely happy for him, being able to get that job. I’m sure when it comes to Clemson, that Coach Swinney has a plan. He’ll get someone in there and things will be business as usual.”

