Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits impress in Saturday action

By December 11, 2021 8:46 pm

Saturday afternoon was a big one for Clemson’s commits.

Sherrod Covil led Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) to a State Championship victory. The four-star safety pledge finished his high school career as a back-to-back 6A State Champion.

Though, Covil wasn’t the only one playing with a State Championship on the line Saturday. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik led Westlake (Texas) to a 45-14 victory over Katy (TX.) in the state semifinals, earning a trip to the state title game.

As for Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall and Greenville (S.C.) three-star tight end pledge Josh Sapp, the duo combined for four catches with 60 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Clemson’s commits following Saturday’s impressive performances:

