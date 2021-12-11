What They Are Saying: Clemson commits impress in Saturday action

Saturday afternoon was a big one for Clemson’s commits.

Sherrod Covil led Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) to a State Championship victory. The four-star safety pledge finished his high school career as a back-to-back 6A State Champion.

Though, Covil wasn’t the only one playing with a State Championship on the line Saturday. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik led Westlake (Texas) to a 45-14 victory over Katy (TX.) in the state semifinals, earning a trip to the state title game.

As for Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall and Greenville (S.C.) three-star tight end pledge Josh Sapp, the duo combined for four catches with 60 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Clemson’s commits following Saturday’s impressive performances:

Job not done….. https://t.co/L7qViI1DSI — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 11, 2021

The Chaparrals continue to roll offensively@ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) hits junior WR Keaton Kubecka for a 2-yard TD That’s Kubecka’s third TD catch and Klubnik’s fifth TD pass Westlake now leads Katy 45-7 with 1:51 to go in Q3 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/LXoL49kmir — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

Senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) and junior WR/TE Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) keep their big game going They connect on another TD pass from 6 yards out on 3rd and goal That score gives Westlake a 38-0 lead over Katy with 9:27 left in Q3 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/fYS9Me1zXE — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

Klubnik finds Greathouse again. Westlake leads Katy 38-0 with 9:27 left in the third. @CadeKlubnikQB #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wgduuDf6VR — Houston Inside High School Sports (@ihss_houston) December 11, 2021

The Chaparrals strike again on their 2nd drive on this deep bomb from senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) Senior WR Pierce Turner (@PierceTurner11) hauls it in for a 37-yard TD Westlake moves ahead of Katy 14-0 with 3:40 remaining in Q1 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WJdi0zcuYQ — Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021

Clemson commit Cade Klubinik with a dime for a 37-yard TD to Pierce Turner.

Westlake 14, Katy 0 pic.twitter.com/kaSX3yWr91 — Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) December 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik hits Pierce Turner for another Westlake TD after the Chaps defense forced a fumble. Westlake 14

3:40 1Q #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/cW29ibACq5 — Garrett Ross (@_GarrettRoss) December 11, 2021

Touchdown @Westlake_Nation Cade Klubnik throws it up and Pierce Turner halls it in. What a start for Westlake here in Waco.@CadeKlubnikQB | @PierceTurner11 | 14-0 Chaps 3:40 1Q | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BgVpCgV3Jb — Walker Lott (@walker_lott) December 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik is the truth. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) December 11, 2021

Cade Klubnik finds Pierce Turner again and Turner breaks the tackle for the big gain. Westlake is driving again. @CadeKlubnikQB | @PierceTurner11 | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/YL8LfxGA0r — Walker Lott (@walker_lott) December 11, 2021

#Clemson commit Sherrod Covil (@rodZilla03) finishes his high school career as a State Champion. What a way to go out. https://t.co/THAKJhNsBu — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) December 11, 2021

Sherrod Covil running with PURPOSE pic.twitter.com/Lg7dBVI25v — Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) December 11, 2021

Sherrod Covil converts on 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/R2OI7rLuDV — Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) December 11, 2021

Oh, you need someone to test out the timing system for the 40? Adam Randall’s got you covered. pic.twitter.com/F6DbXoGTlU — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) December 10, 2021

South 14, North 3, after Ryan Burger's 19-yard TD to Adam Randall with 9:33 left in Q2. — Ian Guerin (@iguerin) December 11, 2021