What They Are Saying: Clemson commits impress in Saturday action

Saturday afternoon was a big one for Clemson’s commits.
Sherrod Covil led Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) to a State Championship victory. The four-star safety pledge finished his high school career as a back-to-back 6A State Champion.
Though, Covil wasn’t the only one playing with a State Championship on the line Saturday. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik led Westlake (Texas) to a 45-14 victory over Katy (TX.) in the state semifinals, earning a trip to the state title game.
As for Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver commit Adam Randall and Greenville (S.C.) three-star tight end pledge Josh Sapp, the duo combined for four catches with 60 yards and a touchdown during Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
In this edition of “What They Are Saying”, we take a look at what’s being said on Twitter about Clemson’s commits following Saturday’s impressive performances:
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 11, 2021
On a mission.
Job not done….. https://t.co/L7qViI1DSI
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 11, 2021
@rodZilla03 ✌🏾Out….💔🥺🥺🥺🐐🎸@OscarSmithFB 💙💛
Set Legend‼️💍💍💙💛🎨 HIM
Im gone cry in the car 😂🥺🥲 pic.twitter.com/aPSOxUhJnC
— Coach Eddie 🎨 (@CoachEddie2) December 11, 2021
RodZilla___ 2️⃣times‼️💍💍 @OscarSmithFB @PitViperShades pic.twitter.com/dQ3WSzDg5W
— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) December 11, 2021
The Chaparrals continue to roll offensively@ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) hits junior WR Keaton Kubecka for a 2-yard TD
That’s Kubecka’s third TD catch and Klubnik’s fifth TD pass
Westlake now leads Katy 45-7 with 1:51 to go in Q3 #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/LXoL49kmir
— Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021
Senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) and junior WR/TE Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) keep their big game going
They connect on another TD pass from 6 yards out on 3rd and goal
That score gives Westlake a 38-0 lead over Katy with 9:27 left in Q3 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/fYS9Me1zXE
— Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021
Klubnik finds Greathouse again. Westlake leads Katy 38-0 with 9:27 left in the third. @CadeKlubnikQB #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/wgduuDf6VR
— Houston Inside High School Sports (@ihss_houston) December 11, 2021
The Chaparrals strike again on their 2nd drive on this deep bomb from senior QB and @ClemsonFB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB)
Senior WR Pierce Turner (@PierceTurner11) hauls it in for a 37-yard TD
Westlake moves ahead of Katy 14-0 with 3:40 remaining in Q1 #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/WJdi0zcuYQ
— Andrew McCulloch (@ByAndyMcCulloch) December 11, 2021
Clemson commit Cade Klubinik with a dime for a 37-yard TD to Pierce Turner.
Katy is in a two score hole.
1Q: 3:40
Westlake 14, Katy 0 pic.twitter.com/kaSX3yWr91
— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) December 11, 2021
Cade Klubnik hits Pierce Turner for another Westlake TD after the Chaps defense forced a fumble.
Westlake 14
Katy 0
3:40 1Q #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/cW29ibACq5
— Garrett Ross (@_GarrettRoss) December 11, 2021
Touchdown @Westlake_Nation
Cade Klubnik throws it up and Pierce Turner halls it in. What a start for Westlake here in Waco.@CadeKlubnikQB | @PierceTurner11 | 14-0 Chaps 3:40 1Q | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BgVpCgV3Jb
— Walker Lott (@walker_lott) December 11, 2021
Cade Klubnik is the truth.
— Mike Craven (@CravenMike) December 11, 2021
Cade Klubnik finds Pierce Turner again and Turner breaks the tackle for the big gain. Westlake is driving again. @CadeKlubnikQB | @PierceTurner11 | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/YL8LfxGA0r
— Walker Lott (@walker_lott) December 11, 2021
#Clemson commit Sherrod Covil (@rodZilla03) finishes his high school career as a State Champion. What a way to go out. https://t.co/THAKJhNsBu
— Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) December 11, 2021
2 in 1!@OscarSmithFB. Back-to-back Class 6 State champions! First team ever to win consecutive titles in the same calendar year. Congrats to @EthanVasko, @rodZilla03 @kevonking8 @coachcscott and the @OscarSmithHigh Tigers! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/bihw54BCxg
— Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) December 11, 2021
Sherrod Covil running with PURPOSE pic.twitter.com/Lg7dBVI25v
— Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) December 11, 2021
Sherrod Covil converts on 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/R2OI7rLuDV
— Ray Nimmo (@Ray_Nimmo) December 11, 2021
Oh, you need someone to test out the timing system for the 40?
Adam Randall’s got you covered. pic.twitter.com/F6DbXoGTlU
— Ian Guerin (@iguerin) December 10, 2021
#Clemson commit @Joshsapp6 pic.twitter.com/1lxos2AWlQ
— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 11, 2021
#Clemson commit and Myrtle Beach WR @A_Randall5 pic.twitter.com/4XitcRqSiF
— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 11, 2021
#Clemson commit @A_Randall5 with first down catch pic.twitter.com/wL4giW5vJY
— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 11, 2021
, @mbseaman duo of App State commit @RyanCBurger to #Clemson commit @A_Randall5 for TD. South up 14-3 9:33 in 2nd @NorthSouthFB pic.twitter.com/ExkQoo28TO
— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) December 11, 2021
@RyanCBurger to @A_Randall5 South 14 North-3 @AppState_FB @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/PCTFi9MV8I
— High School Blitz (@HighSchoolBlitz) December 11, 2021
South 14, North 3, after Ryan Burger's 19-yard TD to Adam Randall with 9:33 left in Q2.
— Ian Guerin (@iguerin) December 11, 2021
5⭐️ QB and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) getting loose. #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs pic.twitter.com/HKblu5GS1R
— Garrett Ross (@_GarrettRoss) December 11, 2021
Good catch by @Joshsapp6 @ClemsonFB commit. pic.twitter.com/e70ykXH0cY
— High School Blitz (@HighSchoolBlitz) December 11, 2021
Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.
Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.