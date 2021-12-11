Where did two of Clemson’s decommitments visit Friday?

Since Brent Venables departed for Oklahoma on Sunday, all three of Clemson’s IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) commits have decomitted, including four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Judging by social media, it appears that the former Clemson commit(s) are on respective visits to the University of Alabama this weekend.

Campbell was spotted dining with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) 2022 five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander — an Alabama commit — who snapped the photo of the trio and posted it on Twitter.

As for Everette, he appeared to arrive in Tuscaloosa late Friday night.

Both Campbell and Everette took in their official visits just three weeks ago and appeared to be locked in for before making the surprise move(s) to decommit late this week.

