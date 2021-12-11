Where did two of Clemson’s decommitments visit Friday?

Where did two of Clemson’s decommitments visit Friday?

Recruiting

Where did two of Clemson’s decommitments visit Friday?

By December 11, 2021 8:58 am

By |

Since Brent Venables departed for Oklahoma on Sunday, all three of Clemson’s IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) commits have decomitted, including four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Judging by social media, it appears that the former Clemson commit(s) are on respective visits to the University of Alabama this weekend.

Campbell was spotted dining with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) 2022 five-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander — an Alabama commit — who snapped the photo of the trio and posted it on Twitter.

As for Everette, he appeared to arrive in Tuscaloosa late Friday night.

Both Campbell and Everette took in their official visits just three weeks ago and appeared to be locked in for before making the surprise move(s) to decommit late this week.

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

, , , , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

It looks like major changes could be coming for Georgia.  The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lemming will be taking the head coaching job at Oregon. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home