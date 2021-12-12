Brownell gives Clemson's acting athletic director a ringing endorsement

ATLANTA — Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell wasn’t shy in expressing just how highly he thinks of Clemson’s acting athletic director.

In the wake of Dan Radakovich leaving for the same post at the University of Miami after serving as the Tigers’ director of athletics for nearly a decade, Clemson President Jim Clements has appointed Graham Neff as the athletic director in the interim.

Of course, Neff, who’s been Radakovich’s right-hand man as Clemson’s deputy athletic director, is a strong candidate to eventually land the gig permanently. Count Brownell among those who would be in favor of that happening.

“I think he’s a rising star in the profession, and hopefully our administration sees that,” Brownell said Saturday following Clemson’s overtime win over Drake at State Farm Arena. “I know he’ll continue to do great things for Clemson athletics.”

Despite interest from other Division I athletic programs in recent years, Neff has been working in Clemson’s athletic department since 2013. Radakovich, who’d worked with Neff previously at Georgia Tech, brought him in from Middle Tennessee State, first as the associate athletic director for finance and facilities before Neff moved into his current role.

That also entails being the sports supervisor for football and men’s basketball, so Brownell, who’s been Clemson’s basketball coach since 2010, has worked closely with Neff over the years.

“Obviously I’m ecstatic for Graham and to work with Graham,” Brownell said. “He’s been my sports supervisor for the last nine years. We work well together.”

