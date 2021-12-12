Brownell weighs in on Radakovich's 'unheralded' tenure as Clemson's AD

Clemson’s men’s basketball coach doesn’t think his former boss may be getting enough credit for the job he’s leaving

Dan Radakovich’s tenure as the school’s athletic director ended Thursday when the University of Miami officially hired him for the same job. Radakovich spent a decade filling that role at Clemson.

Brad Brownell has been at Clemson for the duration of that time, taking over the men’s basketball program in 2010. That’s when former athletic director Terry Don Phillips was still the one hiring coaches.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Dan,” Brownell said. “I think he did a terrific job during his time at Clemson.”

Dabo Swinney, who’s elevated Clemson’s football program to national prominence with six straight ACC championships at one point and two national championships in the last six seasons, was already in place, too. Meanwhile, Brownell has led the men’s basketball program to two of the last three NCAA Tournaments.

It’s easy to understand why Brownell would sing Radakovich’s praises given Radakovich gave him a contract extension and a raise this fall. But while Radakovich may not have hired Brownell or Swinney, Brownell said Radakovich deserves credit for much more than Clemson’s performance in the playing arena and the coaches’ contracts outside of it.

“Probably a little unheralded at times because he didn’t hire Coach Swinney, and we all know what Coach Swinney has done and what he’s meant to the athletic department and the university,” Brownell said. “But Dan was a big part of doing things necessary to help that program be what it is in terms of not only building facilities but hiring coaches, assistant coaches and salaries to pay for those things. And also just streamlining things within the department.”

Those facility upgrades in recent years include renovations to the buildings most important to Brownell’s program.

“He was very supportive of me and our program,” Brownell said. “He helped us renovate Littlejohn (Coliseum) and the Swann Pavilion (practice facility), which has made a major impact on our guys.”

Just how much of an impact? Brownell pointed to sophomore forward PJ Hall — a former top-100 recruit from nearby Spartanburg — while sitting next to him during the Tigers’ postgame press conference following their overtime win over Drake on Saturday, one in which Hall posted 22 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

“Probably wouldn’t have this guy next to me if we didn’t have those renovations,” he said.

