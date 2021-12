Career Day for Tiger Legend

It wasn’t a great day for the Raiders, but it was a historic day for WRU member Hunter Renfrow.

Hunter Renfrow set a new career high today vs the Chiefs. Renfrow caught 13 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Renfrow’s effort did little to effect the outcome, as the Chiefs blew out Oakland 48-9. But it’s always good seeing WRU represent.

This route from Hunter Renfrow 🤧 (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/lrF4jSnUXX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2021