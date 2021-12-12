Construction Underway in Memorial Stadium

Construction is underway in Memorial Stadium to add one of the nation’s largest scoreboards. Clemson didn’t waste any time once the season was over getting the upgrade work underway.

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees officially approved Phase 2 of facility improvements to Memorial Stadium in July. The improvements will cost $65 million. The original plan was estimated to cost $68.7 million.

The updated plan also eliminates the additional seating in the east end zone that was part of the initial approval. Part A of the Phase 2 improvements includes premium seating in the West Zone with the addition of the concourse club and a new video board in the east end zone. It is scheduled to be completed in August of 2022.

The new renovations call for a new video board, which will measure 126 feet wide and 57 feet tall. Once it is completed, it will be ranked second in the ACC behind Florida State’s and eighth in the nation overall.

Radakovich spoke to TCI about the upgrade in July.

“Our fans have options,” he said. “We want to make sure when they come to the stadium, they feel like they are getting the best value for their money. Not only with the product out on the field, but the way that the whole game-day atmosphere is pulled together.

“That is one of the reasons why the scoreboard was so big from the standpoint of getting that done and having that increased amenity there, as well as for those who are interested in that club experience and getting a new amount of inventory for our club patrons.”