Jaguars wide receiver has high praise for Lawrence

In his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has certainly earned the respect of his Jags teammate Laquon Treadwell.

The sixth-year NFL receiver — who was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and played with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 before signing with the Jags this past offseason — had high praise for Lawrence while speaking about the rookie signal-caller this week.

“His growth has been amazing,” Treadwell said. “You can see it. I see it every day. I don’t look at anything outside of what I see every day. It’s a lot in the media right now about what’s going on, on the offense. But from the standpoint of what I see and his growth and his poise and his demeanor — he’s a pro’s pro, and it’s hard to say that for a rookie.”

In 12 games this season entering Jacksonville’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Lawrence had completed 58 percent of his passes for 2,514 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

The Jaguars were 2-10 going into Sunday’s game, but Lawrence helped them snap their 20-game losing streak with a win over the Miami Dolphins in October before helping them earn an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in November.

Treadwell has been impressed by how Lawrence has handled the ups and downs of his rookie campaign and believes a bright future is ahead for the face of the Jaguars franchise.

“All praise to Trevor,” Treadwell said. “He does a good job of just staying poised through the wins and the losses and keeping a good demeanor about him and coming in and coming to work and executing. I just look forward to what his future holds for him.”

