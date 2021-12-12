Sunday update on Etienne, Clemson official visit weekend

The Clemson football program played host to a group of official visitors on campus this weekend. The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along some information from what we’ve gathered coming out of the Tigers’ official visit weekend.

Some of Clemson’s scholarship commitments in the 2022 class took their official visits this weekend, including the newest commit, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams. He was joined by East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star cornerback Toriano Pride and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star linebacker Wade Woodaz, as well as Clemson preferred walk-on commits, Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School offensive lineman Mason Johnstone and Daniel High School tight end Griffin Batt. Clemson punter commit Jackson Smith of Saraland (Ala.) was also there, and there are growing indications he may be placed on scholarship.

Dabo Swinney’s youngest son, Clay, was also among the official visitors, and as TCI reported last night, so was Mickey Conn’s son, Brodey, a defensive back out of Daniel and current TCU baseball commit.

The headlining uncommitted official visitor was Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne (pictured above), and from what we’ve heard, he enjoyed his time in Tiger Town this weekend. One person we spoke with told us they feel the Tigers have a “great shot” with Etienne, who is down to Clemson, Florida and LSU.

TCI can also confirm that Pike Road (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry made it in for an official visit this weekend and arrived on campus Saturday night.

As usual, there was a genuine family feel among the visitors and coaches during this official visit weekend. One commit told us, “This is home. This is family. That’s really what it just feels like at these visits.”

A couple of the weekend’s activities included laser tag at the football facility and a basketball game. From what we’ve gathered, it sounds like the official visit weekend went well for the Tigers.

Stay tuned to TCI as we keep you updated on the official visit weekend and Clemson recruiting.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.