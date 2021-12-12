Tigers already starting Heisman campaigns for each other

Shortly after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, Clemson freshman running back Will Shipley didn’t waste any time campaigning for his quarterback to take home the award next season.

Shipley took to Twitter and posted the following tweet about Tigers sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei:

DJ U for Heisman 2022🐅 save this tweet👀 — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Clemson freshman offensive lineman Marcus Tate was already campaigning for Shipley as a Heisman candidate next year, posting the following Tweet shortly after the 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday night:

In his first year with the Tigers, Shipley leads the team with 678 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 131 carries across nine games, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

As for Uiagalelei, he entered the 2021 season as a Heisman candidate but of course hasn’t had the type of season many expected, completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 2,059 yards and nine touchdowns with nine interceptions, while also rushing for 304 yards and four scores.

