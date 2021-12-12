Top D-line target reacts to Clemson official visit

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Pike Road (Ala.) High School four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry was on campus this weekend for his official visit.

Perry, who remains the top uncommitted prospect in the state of Alabama was making his last rounds of visits before he makes his decision on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period for class of 2022 football recruits.

He’ll choose between his final five schools: Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, UCF and Texas.

Perry’s official visit to Clemson comes on the heels of Todd Bates making an in-home visit earlier this past week. Perry, who reacted on social media Sunday night — which you can see below — spent a lot of time with Clemson’s defensive/tackles coach/recruiting coordinator, head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

He’s built a solid relationship with Bates, who has been his lead recruiter throughout the process.

“Coach Bates has always been recruiting me,” Perry told TCI in October. “Coach Bates came to a game, came to my school. He’s just been a great guy. He’s always been on me, staying on top of me, making sure I’m doing the right thing, making sure I’m doing things to help me in my future.”

“I feel like he’s a great guy,” Perry added. “He’s from Alabama, so he relates on things, sees from my point of view.”

Perry (6-3, 265) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 54 overall prospect for the 2022 class.

