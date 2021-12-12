Jeff Scott picks up another Clemson transfer

Jeff Scott picks up another Clemson transfer

A former Clemson defensive back announced his transfer destination Sunday night via social media.

Ray Thornton announced on Instagram that he has committed to Jeff Scott and South Florida.

Thornton is the second Clemson transfer to join Scott and the USF football program, joining former Tiger running back Michel Dukes.

Thornton entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 2.

The Columbus, Ga., native and Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) product played in 11 games this season, posting 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup. He played 74 total snaps on defense.

Thornton entered 2021 credited with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup in 161 snaps over 15 games (two starts).

