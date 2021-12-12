What They Are Saying: Clemson United National Champions

Clemson took control early and blanked Washington Sunday afternoon to win the national championship.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Tigers’ winning the title.
ClemsonFB 🤝 ClemsonMSoccer
3x National Champs
🏆𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒🏆
LET THE CELEBRATION BEGIN!!!!!!!💍#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/VPcmEyiCAy
"A BLUE BLOOD PROGRAM IS BACK ON TOP!!!" THE CROWNING MOMENT!!!!!! TUNE INTO THE TROPHY PRESENTATION NOW!!https://t.co/IFz0459hfM#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/DjFxv3QBlk
With today's College Cup Championship victory over Washington, Clemson is the first school to win at least three AP National Championships of college football, and three NCAA Men's soccer championships.
ISAIAH AGAIN!!! THE HEADER, THE BRACE, IT'S 2-0 TIGERS JUST 15 MINUTES IN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH!!!!!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜
📺https://t.co/FLh9bAqTNK
📊https://t.co/wq7muCPwO2 pic.twitter.com/hydSR1DBDf
26 SECONDS IN AND CLEMSON IS ON THE BOARD 🤯🤯🤯
What a way to start the championship game!
📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/CHCLzNcq8n
Clemson averaging a national championship for every three days Graham Neff has served as Acting Athletic Director.
"The quotient is love. Don't ever forget it" 🧡💜🧡💜🧡💜#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/SnnaKkTWYz
"Feels good, man"
-The understatement of the century from Justin Malou
The team will be arriving in Clemson in approximately two hours at 10:35. Come greet the 2021 National Champions at the Clemson Soccer Operations Complex!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/Nn0nXRyAyx
Natty!!! ⚽️🐅 A great day for Clemson! #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/tZo0jiG6eR
Clemson wins NCCA men's soccer title, beats Washington 2-0 (from @AP) https://t.co/Ap2HgdbIi5
When they say “a picture is worth a thousand words” 😀🏆 Congratulations again to Raz and our @ClemsonMSoccer team. #ClemsonFamily #ClemsonUnited @SCATCs @NATA1950 pic.twitter.com/9mfSLp6Ghm
Mike Noonan's been waiting a long time for this one. What a job this season by a certified Clemson Legend.#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/Ajb5QWzlZL
Clemson takes NCAA men's soccer title over UW – via @ESPN App https://t.co/WEpdAVN2IP
Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.