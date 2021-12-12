What They Are Saying: Clemson United National Champions

Clemson took control early and blanked Washington Sunday afternoon to win the national championship.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Tigers’ winning the title.

ClemsonFB 🤝 ClemsonMSoccer

3x National Champs — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2021

"A BLUE BLOOD PROGRAM IS BACK ON TOP!!!" THE CROWNING MOMENT!!!!!! TUNE INTO THE TROPHY PRESENTATION NOW!!https://t.co/IFz0459hfM#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/DjFxv3QBlk — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021

With today's College Cup Championship victory over Washington, Clemson is the first school to win at least three AP National Championships of college football, and three NCAA Men's soccer championships. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 13, 2021

26 SECONDS IN AND CLEMSON IS ON THE BOARD 🤯🤯🤯 What a way to start the championship game! 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/CHCLzNcq8n — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

Clemson averaging a national championship for every three days Graham Neff has served as Acting Athletic Director. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 12, 2021

"Feels good, man" -The understatement of the century from Justin Malou The team will be arriving in Clemson in approximately two hours at 10:35. Come greet the 2021 National Champions at the Clemson Soccer Operations Complex!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/Nn0nXRyAyx — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 13, 2021

Clemson wins NCCA men's soccer title, beats Washington 2-0 (from @AP) https://t.co/Ap2HgdbIi5 — Anne M. Peterson (@AnnieMPeterson) December 13, 2021

Mike Noonan's been waiting a long time for this one. What a job this season by a certified Clemson Legend.#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/Ajb5QWzlZL — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 13, 2021

Clemson takes NCAA men's soccer title over UW – via @ESPN App https://t.co/WEpdAVN2IP — Paulo S. (@BlitzzP) December 13, 2021

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.