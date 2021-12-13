5-star Clemson QB commit talks catching up with future Tigers’ teammate

At the Kicking Wolrd Kicking Camp National Showcase in Austin (TX.), Clemson five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik stopped by on Day 2 of the event to support Pinellas Park’s (Largo, Fla.) three-star kicker Robert Gunn III.

Klubnik, an Austin native himself, was there to support his Westlake (Texas) teammate, Mark Sayegh, in addition to Gunn.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Klubnik regarding multiple topics, but the Westlake product touched on getting to support his future teammate in Gunn.

“It was awesome catching up with him and getting to spend 4-5 hours with him and his dad,” Klubnik said. “I spent the afternoon with him and was able to catch up and support him. It was awesome to build our relationship some more and another buddy that I know that I’ll have in a month.”

Both Klubnik and Gunn will be putting pen to paper with the Tigers this coming Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for class of 2022 football recruits. They will also be enrolling early next month.