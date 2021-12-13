Elliott has a message for his former Clemson players

Tony Elliott was officially introduced as the University of Virginia’s head coach on Monday.

Elliott has been careful and patient. He’s had many opportunities to become a head coach before, but ultimately this was the right time and fit for him and his family.

At his introductory presser, the former Clemson offensive coordinator was asked about his outgoing message for his now-former Clemson players. The ones that helped him reach this ultimate point in his career.

“I appear larger than I really am today because I had the privilege of standing on the shoulders of you giants,” he said Monday. “Thank you.”

