Elliott has a message for his former Clemson players

Elliott has a message for his former Clemson players

Football

Elliott has a message for his former Clemson players

By December 13, 2021 5:25 pm

By |

Tony Elliott was officially introduced as the University of Virginia’s head coach on Monday.

Elliott has been careful and patient. He’s had many opportunities to become a head coach before, but ultimately this was the right time and fit for him and his family.

At his introductory presser, the former Clemson offensive coordinator was asked about his outgoing message for his now-former Clemson players. The ones that helped him reach this ultimate point in his career.

“I appear larger than I really am today because I had the privilege of standing on the shoulders of you giants,” he said Monday. “Thank you.”

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

While former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s start to his NFL career might not be going as planned, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his on-the-field struggles might not all be rookie woes. News out (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home