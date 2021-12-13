Good news for Wayne Gallman

It looks like the ‘Wayne Train’ will be back on the field soon. Earlier today the Minnesota Vikings claimed Gallman off waivers from Atlanta.
This season Gallman has 27 carries for 104 yards.
The #Vikings have claimed RB Wayne Gallman via waivers.
WR Dan Chisena and RB Alexander Mattison have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. G Kyle Hinton has been placed on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19.
LB Ryan Connelly has been placed on IR. https://t.co/gU1wn4W0wo pic.twitter.com/a20wM2GE1F
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 13, 2021