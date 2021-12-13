Good news for Wayne Gallman

Football

December 13, 2021 6:08 pm

It looks like the ‘Wayne Train’ will be back on the field soon.  Earlier today the Minnesota Vikings claimed Gallman off waivers from Atlanta.

This season Gallman has 27 carries for 104 yards.

