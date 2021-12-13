One of nation's top QBs feels wanted by the Tigers

Clemson continues its pursuit of one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class.

Both Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator Todd Bates has paid visits to Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) to check in on four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

“Just that they’re super interested,” Vizzina told The Clemson Insider regarding what he’s been hearing from Clemson as of late. “Obviously, I’m either No. 1 or No. 2 on their board. So, I know that they’re super interested. I feel like they do want me. That’s a good feeling.”

What does that mean to Vizzina?

“It means a lot,” he said. “Coach Bates, he’s the one that’s really been recruiting me since my freshman year. Now, Coach Streeter has kind of taken over, but it means a lot for both of them to want to hear how I am as a person and they’ve really built a relationship with me the past couple of years. Whenever I get to see them, off-campus or at Clemson, they’re always easy to talk to. I feel like I can connect really well with both of them.”

TCI talked with Vizzina before Tony Elliott accepted the head coaching job at the University of Virginia. But at the time of the conversation, it was reasonable to conclude that Elliott would be moving on from Clemson to go be a head coach at another ACC school.

Vizzina had high praise for Elliott, with who he was beginning to develop a relationship as well.

“First off, I only got to meet Coach Elliott two times,” Vizzina said. “I have a lot of respect for him as a person. When I went to camp there, when we took a break we were talking about just Christianity and God. That meant a lot to me and that’s what earned my respect for Coach Elliott and he’s a great coach.”

It sure sounds like Vizzina would be more than comfortable if Streeter is named Clemson’s next offensive coordinator, which seems like a very real possibility at the moment.

“If Coach Streeter ends up getting promoted to offensive coordinator, he’s earned it,” he said. “I think he’s earned it as a person, and I think he’s a great coach. I think that anybody that gets to play for him, it’s a privilege to get to play for him. He’s a great person. If that happens for him, I’d be really happy for him.”

Streeter hasn’t let up in his pursuit of Vizzina. He’s recruiting him just as hard as he did, even before Vizzina earned his coveted Clemson offer — that, of course, came prior to the Tigers’ 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Nov. 20.

“He was recruiting me like an offered kid like I had been offered for years,” Vizzina said. “In the back of my head, I was always like ‘Man, I want a Clemson offer. I want this to be an option.’ Now that it is, he’s still recruiting me the same way. He’s still recruiting me hard. I really love that about him.”

As for Vizzina’s junior campaign, Briarwood Christain was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, losing at the hands of the eventual state champions.

Just like that, he has one season left as a high school quarterback.

“It’s flown by,” he said of his high school career. “I started as a freshman and I’ve been through three senior classes and have had special relationships with all those seniors. Now, it’s like I’m practicing for my senior year and it feels like it flew by. I’m gonna be working all offseason. I wish we were still playing, but I’m still gonna keep going to work and we’re gonna have a great offseason and I’m gonna have a good senior year.”

Right now, Vizzina is currently playing basketball for Briarwood. He has a lot of passion for the sport, but he has a little more time now to devote attention to his recruitment.

That includes conversing with Streeter. They’ll talk about how Vizzina’s basketball season is going or the two will get on a call together.

“He’s trying to get me up for the Junior Day — I’m not sure when the date is — but I’m pretty sure I’m gonna be able to make it,” Vizzina said.

Is he looking forward to getting up to The Valley again?

“Absolutely,” he added. “I know how special [Clemson] is. Every time I’ve been to Clemson, the coaches have had attention on me, but they got to give other people attention too. I know that Clemson Junior Day’s are invite-only, so I know Coach Streeter’s gonna be able to spend a lot of time with me and all the other coaches too.”

He’ll do his best to see his former teammate and current Clemson Tiger, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trent Howard, who he jokingly referred to as his “bodyguard.”

“Trent was my left tackle my freshman year,” Vizzina said. “He was the one, who really protected me and he was a senior. He’s really helped me with [my recruitment] since my freshman year. We still talk all the time.”

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.