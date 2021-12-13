Radakovich has a final message for Clemson fans as he transitions to Miami

Former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, who was named vice president and athletic director at Miami last week, joined “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar on Monday.

As the interview wrapped up, Radakovich was asked if there was anything he wanted to say to Tiger fans or if he had any final thoughts for the Clemson faithful as he transitions to the next chapter of his life and career at Miami.

“Just thank you,” Radakovich said. “Thank you on behalf of my wife, Marcie, my two boys. Grant had the great opportunity to play for Dabo in 2016, so that was certainly a highlight of his career. It’s just been a blessing to be here. We just love this area. Like many folks around the country, we have a house on a lake, and maybe we’ll keep it there and come back again at some point in time to retire. Because this is just a beautiful, beautiful place with great people and folks that love their university, love their Tigers, and that’s something to be incredibly proud of.”

“It’s been the biggest blessing of my life to be able to be here,” Radakovich continued. “I do have that gene that kind of says, ‘OK, let’s go out and see if we can do another challenge,’ and that’s what I’m following right now. But only pleasant and incredible memories of this place, and it’s because of the awesome people.”

