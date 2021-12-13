Watch: Elliott's press conference at Virginia

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was introduced with his first press conference at the University of Virginia on Monday.
Watch the full press conference and see what Elliott has to say about his new job and the Tigers.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said that Tony Elliott is like a son to him, and Elliott certainly feels he has a father-son bond with Swinney as well. “He is like a father to me,” Elliott said on (…)
Former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, who was named vice president and athletic director at Miami last week, joined “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM (…)
It looks like the ‘Wayne Train’ will be back on the field soon. Earlier today the Minnesota Vikings claimed Gallman off waivers from Atlanta. This season Gallman has 27 carries for 104 yards. (…)
Tony Elliott was officially introduced as the University of Virginia’s head coach on Monday. Elliott has been careful and patient. He’s had many opportunities to become a head coach before, but ultimately this (…)
Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow, now in his third season with the Raiders, went to work against Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward in Sunday’s NFL game in Kansas City. Renfrow ran a beautiful route and (…)
While former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s start to his NFL career might not be going as planned, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his on-the-field struggles might not all be rookie woes. News out (…)
Another week of NFL action, another week of former Clemson football players standing out and making impressive plays. Check out what they are saying about some former Tigers in Week 14 of the NFL season: (…)
It’s no secret Dabo Swinney has been reluctant to use the NCAA transfer portal. However, comments from Clemson’s head coach recently have indicated that he could be changing his stance on the portal. (…)