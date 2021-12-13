Watch: Elliott's press conference at Virginia

Watch: Elliott's press conference at Virginia

Football

Watch: Elliott's press conference at Virginia

By December 13, 2021 9:26 pm

By |

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was introduced with his first press conference at the University of Virginia on Monday.

Watch the full press conference and see what Elliott has to say about his new job and the Tigers.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

It looks like the ‘Wayne Train’ will be back on the field soon.  Earlier today the Minnesota Vikings claimed Gallman off waivers from Atlanta. This season Gallman has 27 carries for 104 yards. (…)

5hr

While former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s start to his NFL career might not be going as planned, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his on-the-field struggles might not all be rookie woes. News out (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home