Clemson defensive starter to miss bowl game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters during his press conference Tuesday that one of the Tigers’ starters on defense will miss the Cheez-It Bowl vs. Iowa State on Dec. 29.

Swinney said senior linebacker Baylon Spector is out for the bowl game. He had to have hand surgery Tuesday and will not be available.

Spector has played in all 12 games this season (10 starts) and ranks second on the team in total tackles (85) behind only fellow linebacker James Skalski. Spector has 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, five quarterback pressures, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception this season.

The Calhoun, Ga., native entered 2021 credited with 125 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in 863 snaps over 42 games (11 starts).

