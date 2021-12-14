Clemson staffer to join Elliott's staff at Virginia

A Clemson staffer appears set to join Tony Elliott at the University of Virginia.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed through a source that Elliott, who was named UVA’s new head coach last week, plans to bring Clemson’s Adam Smotherman aboard his staff in Charlottesville.

Smotherman, the Tigers’ Senior Assistant Football Strength & Conditioning Coach, has spent the last 10 years on the Clemson Football Strength & Conditioning staff.

Smotherman — better known by some as Clemson’s “Get-Back Coach” for former defensive coordinator/now Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables — has served nine years as a full-time coach under Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Joey Batson and one year as a graduate assistant.

Smotherman worked previously as the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning at Furman University from 2012-13 alongside Director David Abernethy. At Furman, Smotherman oversaw all aspects of training for 12 of Furman’s 15 varsity sports and assisted with three other teams.

Prior to his tenure at Furman, Smotherman was the graduate assistant coach for football strength training at Clemson from 2011-12. Before coming to Clemson, Smotherman interned in the weight room for Dwight Galt at Vanderbilt in 2011.

TCI has talked to a couple of sources close to the program, and at this time, the sources we’ve talked to don’t know of any other people planning to follow Elliott.

Elliott held his introductory press conference Monday, so we will see if anything changes.

