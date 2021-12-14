Former Clemson transfer declares for NFL draft

A former Tiger who entered the transfer portal in January of 2020 has decided to enter the 2022 NFL draft.  T.J. Chase left the Tigers and played this past season for Florida Atlantic.

In 2019 Chase had 25 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns.  He played in 41 games for the Tigers.

With all of the injuries at receiver for Clemson this season Chase would have played a lot for the Tigers had he not transferred.

