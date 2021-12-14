Good luck getting away from this former Tiger

Clemson standout and current Dallas Cowboy Jayron Kearse is in the midst of a career year.

The hard-hitting, athletic safety is currently standing atop the NFL in lowest missed tackle percentage.

NFL on CBS noted the stat Monday on Twitter.

Similar to another former Tiger — Isaiah Simmons — now with the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys have Kearse playing all over the field. Lining up at safety and linebacker, his versatility puts him in a position to make plays and the former Tiger has delivered.

Photo Courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.

