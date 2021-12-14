Staff changes were 'really easy decisions' for Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program announced today a number of staff changes, including Wes Goodwin being promoted to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and adding the role of co-defensive coordinator alongside safeties coach Mickey Conn.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed added the role of special teams coordinator previously held by Conn, while recruiting coordinator/defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has added the title of assistant head coach.
Offensively, the Tigers promoted Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Clemson named Kyle Richardson, who had served as director of high school relations and special assistant to the offense, as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.
“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff,” Swinney said in an official release from Clemson Football. “Sometimes it’s not feasible to promote from within, but these were really easy decisions for me, just like it was an easy decision for me in 2014 to name Tony [Elliott] as the play caller and Jeff [Scott] to be a co-coordinator.
“I’m super excited about Wes being the defensive coordinator and Mickey being the co-coordinator, and I’m similarly excited for the opportunity to promote Mike Reed to be the special teams coordinator and Todd Bates to be our assistant head coach to fill that void that Tony left behind. We have a wonderful staff.”
Elliott was named the new head coach at Virginia last week, while former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables became the new head coach at Oklahoma.
“I’m happy for those who have received the opportunity to go be head coaches and some of our younger staff and peripheral staff that may have some opportunities to go with them as well, but those changes create opportunity here,” Swinney said. “And, man, I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place.”
Swinney added that, “Moving forward, I am excited and energized by this deserved opportunity for so many members of our staff in new roles. But most of all, I’m happiest for our players. More than anybody, they know what this group of coaches is capable of, and our players’ excitement to see them in these roles has been amazing.”
