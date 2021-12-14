Staff changes were 'really easy decisions' for Swinney

“I’m super excited about Wes being the defensive coordinator and Mickey being the co-coordinator, and I’m similarly excited for the opportunity to promote Mike Reed to be the special teams coordinator and Todd Bates to be our assistant head coach to fill that void that Tony left behind. We have a wonderful staff.”

Elliott was named the new head coach at Virginia last week, while former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables became the new head coach at Oklahoma.

“I’m happy for those who have received the opportunity to go be head coaches and some of our younger staff and peripheral staff that may have some opportunities to go with them as well, but those changes create opportunity here,” Swinney said. “And, man, I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place.”

Swinney added that, “Moving forward, I am excited and energized by this deserved opportunity for so many members of our staff in new roles. But most of all, I’m happiest for our players. More than anybody, they know what this group of coaches is capable of, and our players’ excitement to see them in these roles has been amazing.”

