Which jobs has Streeter turned down to stick around at Clemson?

Clemson announced on Tuesday that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter has been promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, replacing former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who was named the new head coach at Virginia last week.

Streeter, who is in his 14th full season at Clemson overall — including his playing career and tenures as a graduate assistant and full-time assistant coach — has been the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach since December 2014.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during a press conference Tuesday evening that Streeter has stuck around at Clemson despite a number of other job offers, including opportunities in the NFL and SEC.

“He’s over-prepared for this opportunity and deserves it,” Swinney said. “There’s so many things that people don’t know, but he’s turned down multiple NFL jobs. I think he had an opportunity to coordinate in the NFL last year. He’s had multiple SEC coordinator jobs, all over. But he’s stayed right here and he’s stayed patient, and this is his time and his opportunity. I’m excited for him.”

