Will Tyler Venables stay at Clemson or go to Oklahoma?

Following Brent Venables departure to be the head coach at Oklahoma some have wondered if Clemson safety Tyler Venables would be leaving the Tigers. Coach Swinney answered that question during his Tuesday press conference.

“Tyler has told me he is staying. Brent told me he is staying. Brent wants him to stay here. Tyler told me he is staying,” said Swinney.

Dabo said Jake also plans to stay at Clemson.

“Jake is staying. He is going to transition to an off the field role,” added Swinney.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.