Another Clemson transfer going to South Florida

Another Clemson transfer will be headed to play for Jeff Scott at the University of South Florida.

Earlier this month, Ajou Ajou entered the transfer portal. Ajou, who played his high school football at Clearwater Academy, will return to Tampa and reunite with the coach — Jeff Scott — that recruited him to Clemson.

You can't stop a beast who's starving for a better life. My mother worked to hard for me not to be great.🤘🏿 #itsoverwit #dontplaywitmybread pic.twitter.com/AO3JYHZBns — A2 (@AjouAjou17) December 15, 2021

