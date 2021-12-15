Another Clemson transfer going to South Florida

By December 15, 2021 9:40 am

Another Clemson transfer will be headed to play for Jeff Scott at the University of South Florida.

Earlier this month, Ajou Ajou entered the transfer portal. Ajou, who played his high school football at Clearwater Academy, will return to Tampa and reunite with the coach — Jeff Scott — that recruited him to Clemson.

