Conn discusses how he and Goodwin will share the defensive coordinator duties

On Tuesday, Clemson Football formally announced a number of staff changes, including Wes Goodwin being promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and adding the role of co-defensive coordinator for safeties coach Mickey Conn.

Conn joined Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show on Wednesday, and during an interview with Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson, Conn talked about how he and Goodwin will share the defensive coordinator duties.

Goodwin will be on the field and call plays, while Conn will be up in the booth.

“Wes and I have a great relationship,” Conn said. “He’s going to do a tremendous job. I’m really excited for him and his opportunity because he’s been a guy that’s been behind the scenes, doing a lot of things to get us prepared weekly throughout the year. So, really excited for him.

“We’re going to work great together. I mean, it’s football. So, I’m going to be on the headset. I’ll be seeing things on the field, relaying information to him. He’ll be seeing it down there on the field and he’ll be making the calls on the field. But we’ll be working together, helping each other. It’ll be good.”

Conn is in his sixth season on Clemson’s staff and his fifth in an on-field coaching capacity. Since his initial arrival at Clemson in 2016 following his acclaimed high school head coaching career at Georgia’s Grayson High School, Clemson is 60-8 and has produced a Top 15 unit in total defense in every season.

Goodwin is in his 10th overall season at Clemson spanning two tenures with the Tigers. As a defensive analyst from 2012-14 and as senior defensive assistant from 2018-21, Goodwin served in a critical off-field role for former Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables, overseeing defensive breakdowns and opponent scouting, assisting with on-campus recruiting and also serving as one of the program’s primary liaisons to NFL scouting personnel and coaches.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

