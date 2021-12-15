Former Tiger signed to NFL Roster

A former Clemson standout is reportedly being promoted from an NFL team’s practice squad to its 53-man roster.

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse is signing to the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Muse has been moving back and forth from the practice squad to the gameday roster all season. With injuries mounting for the Seahawks defense, Muse is being elevated once more.