Former Tiger signed to NFL Roster

Former Tiger signed to NFL Roster

Football

Former Tiger signed to NFL Roster

By December 15, 2021 7:39 pm

By |

A former Clemson standout is reportedly being promoted from an NFL team’s practice squad to its 53-man roster.

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse is signing to the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man roster, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Muse has been moving back and forth from the practice squad to the gameday roster all season. With injuries mounting for the Seahawks defense, Muse is being elevated once more.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6hr

Bad news for DeAndre Hopkins. The former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to ESPN’s Adam (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home