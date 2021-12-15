Streeter provides an injury update on Uiagalelei

D.J. Uiagalelei is starting to get his legs back underneath him.

While Brandon Streeter was asked about his newly minted position, Clemson’s offensive coordinator was able to provide an injury update on his starting quarterback.

“We had those two weeks where we had no practice and so he did a great job of continuing his rehab and getting some rest,” Streeter said. “He feels really good, fresh.”

Streeter spoke at length during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show on Wednesday. While he went into detail about Cade Klubnik and what he brings to the table, he also provided an outlook on the immediate future, mainly Uiagalelei’s health status heading into Clemson’s Bowl Game on Dec. 29

Clemson’s starting quarterback sustained a sprained knee in the first half against Louisville on Nov. 6. He then sported a bulky brace for Clemson’s remaining three regular-season games.

Additionally, he had a splint on the index finger of his throwing hand. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said last month that Uiagalelei was dealing “a tendon thing in there that he’s got to keep taped up.”

