Swinney on biggest needs he hopes to fill in February

Clemson signed 12 players on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college football.

During his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how many more players the Tigers would like to add on the traditional National Signing Day in February and if they have a target number in mind.

“We know what our needs are… You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure that out,” Swinney said. “We need a back. We need a corner and a safety. We’d like to get at least one on each side. Probably need another linebacker. That’s probably the biggest needs for us. Depending on what happens on our current roster as far as the defensive line, hopefully we will add a guy on the D-line as well, but we’re in a pretty good spot there.”

Swinney added that “it’s fluid” as far as how many players Clemson will ultimately sign in the 2022 class.

“Those are our critical needs at this point,” he said, “and feel good about where we are at the other positions.”

