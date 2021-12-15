Swinney Signing Day Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was thrilled with his ‘dandy dozen’ class that signed on Wednesday.
Coach Swinney went in-depth on the class and much more in his press conference. Watch the full press conference right here:
During a recent interview, Lane Kiffin, head coach at Ole Miss, said what most around college football have been thinking recently: “We have free agency in college football.” “The kids a lot of times go (…)
Bad news for DeAndre Hopkins. The former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to a sprained knee, according to ESPN’s Adam (…)
On Tuesday, Clemson Football formally announced a number of staff changes, including Wes Goodwin being promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and adding the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference that a pair of preferred walk-ons will be placed on scholarship. Swinney told reporters that (…)
Clemson signed 12 players on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for college football. During his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hide his feelings or mince words about the NCAA transfer portal when discussing it at length Wednesday during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show. (…)
Clemson signed two of the nation’s top specialists as a part of its 2022 recruiting class. Pinellas Park (Largo, Fla.) three-star kicker Robert Gunn III and Saralnad (Ala.) High School punter Jackson Smith (…)
D.J. Uiagalelei is starting to get his legs back underneath him. While Brandon Streeter was asked about his newly minted position, Clemson’s offensive coordinator was able to provide an injury update on his (…)
Another former Clemson football standout is set to join Dabo Swinney’s staff. Swinney announced Wednesday during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show that former Tiger offensive (…)
Another Clemson transfer will be headed to play for Jeff Scott at the University of South Florida. Earlier this month, Ajou Ajou entered the transfer portal. Ajou, who played his high school football at (…)