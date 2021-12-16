ESPN analyst: Swinney must 'start to embrace the portal'

During ESPN’s College Football Live: Signing Day Special on Wednesday, ESPN/ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones discussed Clemson’s coaching staff shakeup, with longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables leaving for the head coaching job at Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott departing to take over as the head coach at Virginia.

Head coach Dabo Swinney filled those spots on his staff internally, promoting Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, while promoting Wes Goodwin from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and also giving safeties coach Mickey Conn the role of co-defensive coordinator.

Jones was asked what the biggest challenge is for Swinney in the wake of his staff changes, and while he acknowledged that those changes present a major challenge moving forward, he believes an even bigger challenge for Swinney will be embracing the changing times in college football and starting to take advantage of the NCAA transfer portal to Clemson’s benefit.

“I think it’s going to be the adjustment to something that everyone around the country is seeing — he’s seeing guys jump in the transfer portal at a higher rate than he’s used to, had some decommitments after Brent Venables went to Oklahoma,” Jones said. “So, obviously filling the spots on the coaching staff, a coaching staff that’s had so much continuity, is going to be a massive challenge. But evolving is going to be a bigger challenge. He’s going to have to start to embrace the portal a little bit more, in my opinion.”

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.