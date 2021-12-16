Former NFL QB: Klubnik is 'the real deal'

Clemson fans certainly have a lot to look forward to with incoming quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The five-star prospect from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2022 class. He signed with the Tigers on Wednesday and is set to enroll early at Clemson in January.

A highly touted quarterback who earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Texas for 2021, Klubnik was named MVP of the Elite 11 Camp in the summer of 2021 and guided Westlake to state championships in 2019 and 2020. His 2021 team is currently 15-0 and will play in the state championship game on Saturday.

Prior to the final game of his prep career, Klubnik has played in 37 career games, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 7,146 yards and 82 touchdowns with just six interceptions, while adding 189 carries for 1,259 rushing yards (6.7 average) and 31 touchdowns.

You can watch former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who coaches quarterbacks at the Elite 11 Camp, talk about Klubnik in the video below from Elite 11 on Twitter.

Dilfer called Klubnik “the real deal” and says the future Tiger “is as tough as you’ll find.”

