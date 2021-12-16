Who might replace Urban Meyer as Trevor's new coach?

With Urban Meyer finally getting axed in the middle of the night, Jacksonville begins its search to find a replacement head coach today.

After months of watching Meyer run the Jaguars franchise into the ground, many Clemson fans are hoping the next coach will be more equipped to help No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence adjust to the NFL.

Throughout the season, despite a severe lack of talent around him, Lawrence has shown flashes of why many believe he was the most “can’t-miss” prospect since Andrew Luck. In general, Lawrence has struggled — last weekend’s four-interception, shutout loss to the Titans being arguably his worst game as a pro. But it’s clear to anyone who watched, the blame doesn’t all fall on the QB.

Luckily, the Jags have a chance now to hit the reset button and bring in a new coach.

Rumors have been flying all morning about who might be the next guy to lead Jacksonville. Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts HC Jim Caldwell is a name being mentioned a lot. A players’ coach known for building good relationships in the locker room, Caldwell seems like a good choice. Having coached superstars like Peyton Manning and Matt Stafford, his ability to get the most out of his QBs is another huge plus.

Another name being thrown around is current Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy has been mentioned almost every time an HC job has become available in recent years. His success with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense makes him a no-brainer. Many believe he could replicate that success with Lawrence.

Tampa Bay OC Byron Leftwich on paper looks like a natural fit as well. The former Jaguars QB made waves last year, winning a Super Bowl in Tampa. There is also the obvious Jacksonville connection. However, much of his “success” in Tampa could be attributed to the fact that Tom Brady is playing QB. Let’s be real, who do you think is actually making the offensive decisions down there?

Some coaches from the college ranks have also been mentioned. But after the Meyer fiasco, it seems unlikely Jacksonville ownership will be looking to bring in a college coach. And before all the Clemson fans start wondering… Dabo isn’t going anywhere.

All in all, no matter who the Jags decide to go with, one thing is certain: It can’t be any worse than Urban Meyer.

