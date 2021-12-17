Another Tiger accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

Another Clemson standout is headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl announced via social media Thursday that Clemson fifth-year senior linebacker Baylon Spector has accepted an invitation to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 3, 2022, at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders as part of NFL Pro Bowl week.

Clemson super senior safety Nolan Turner has also accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Televised nationally during primetime on NFL Network, the East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off from Allegiant Stadium, one of the nation’s premier professional stadiums. The Thursday evening event will bring approximately 125 of the nation’s top college seniors to be coached by NFL staffs for a week of preparation in front of hundreds of NFL scouts, professional agents and media, all leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will also be held in Las Vegas.

Spector has played in all 12 games for the Tigers this season (10 starts) and ranks second on the team in total tackles (85) behind only fellow linebacker James Skalski. Spector has 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, five quarterback pressures, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception this season.

The Calhoun, Ga., native entered 2021 credited with 125 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in 863 snaps over 42 games (11 starts).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this week that Spector had to have hand surgery and will not be available for the Cheez-It Bowl vs. Iowa State on Dec. 29.

