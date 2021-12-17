Mother of transfer thanks Clemson

The mother of a Clemson transfer took to Twitter to thank Clemson for what they have done for her son.
Katelyn McColl, Ajou Ajou’s mom, is excited about his new journey as he transfers to South Florida to play for Jeff Scott. But she also recognized what the Clemson experience has done for here son.
Best of luck to Ajou and Katelynn in the future.
Thank you to Clemson for everything you gave our kid. We have the best people in our lives because of these past years.
💚💚💚
Now #BayBound with the baby boy. Let’s go get those rings. #USFNSD22 @AjouAjou17 @coach_jeffscott @USFFootball https://t.co/6LFDoEaMTh
— Katelynn McColl (@katelynnmccoll) December 15, 2021