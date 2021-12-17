National analyst sees Clemson as 'vulnerable'

Although Clemson’s streak of six straight ACC Championships and six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances came to an end this season, a national college football analyst isn’t writing off Dabo Swinney’s program just yet.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell, who recently joined the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain, isn’t ready to say that Clemson’s reign of dominance in the ACC is over after one relatively down season.

“But I am curious to see what direction he goes in, what happens with these coordinator hires and developing DJ (Uiagalelei),” Kanell said. “So, I get the question marks and I get the concern. But I’m not going to be one that’s saying, right now, ‘Oh, this is the end.’ And guess what else is still there – a lot of talent. So, I don’t think Clemson’s going anywhere anytime yet.”

However, Kanell added that he thinks the Tigers appear “vulnerable” right now, at least to other teams in the conference.

“If I’m another school in the ACC, you’re thinking ‘vulnerable,’” Kanell said. “I think it’s a vulnerability that they haven’t been in, and I think you see it as an opportunity. Let’s freshen up the offense. The defense has still been strong, but let’s see what else we got out there. Then that might be a scary thought for everybody in the ACC.”

