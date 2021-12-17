New time for Clemson-Carolina basketball game

Clemson’s basketball game against South Carolina is still on for Saturday. It will just be played at a different time than originally scheduled.

Tipoff has been moved up to 6 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game, which will be televised on the ACC Network, was originally scheduled to be played at 8 Saturday night.

The teams mutually agreed to the time change. Tickets previously purchased for the 8 p.m. tip are still valid for entry into Saturday’s game.

There was some concern the rivalry game on the hardwood might be canceled for the second straight year with an unspecified number of South Carolina players dealing with COVID-19-related issues. Carolina’s team underwent another round of testing Friday morning to see if any other players tested positive for COVID-19.

The results of those tests are unknown, but Carolina still made the trip to Clemson late Friday afternoon after receiving the results.

