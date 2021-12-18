Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s expected that he will not play in the Cheez-It Bowl but we haven’t yet seen official confirmation.

“After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft,” Hall said in an Instagram post.

Hall finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting this season, rushing for 1,472 yards and scoring 20 rushing touchdowns during his junior campaign.

The 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the year is No. 2 all-time at Iowa State in career rushing yards (3,941 from 2019-21) and has a program-record 50 career rushing touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.