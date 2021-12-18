Observations from Clemson's Saturday bowl practice

Clemson on Saturday continued preparations for its Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Iowa State, opening up the first six periods of its practice to the media.
Here are some observations from the viewing period inside the team’s indoor practice facility:
- Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was still sporting a brace on his right knee
- Cornerback Sheridan Jones was in a green jersey, which denotes players who can participate in most drills but no live tackling. Receiver Joseph Ngata and fellow corner Malcolm Greene were still in a green jersey. Safety Tyler Venables was also sporting a green jersey.
- Cornerback Andrew Booth, widely projected to be a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft, walked gingerly off the field toward the end of the viewing period. He called a trainer over and had his right ankle taped before getting up and walking along the sideline.
- Safety Andrew Mukuba was getting reps as a kickoff returner along with Will Shipley and Darien Rencher.
- Kobe Pace (family matter) wasn’t at practice for the second straight day. Shipley and Phil Mafah split first-team reps at running back in his absence.
- The first-team offensive line consisted of (left to right) Jordan McFadden, Marcus Tate, Hunter Rayburn, Will Putnam and Walker Parks, notable considering Mason Trotter started the last two games of the regular season at center. Trotter repped with the second-team line at guard along with Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker, Trent Howard and Tate, who got reps at guard and tackle.
- Safety Nolan Turner (foot/toe) was held out again. He watched practice from the sideline.
- Tony Elliott was in attendance. Clemson’s former offensive coordinator, fresh off getting the head coaching job at Virginia, spoke to the team at the start of practice.
