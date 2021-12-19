Another Clemson transfer's mom has kind words for the Tigers

The mother of one of Clemson’s transfers took to Twitter to thank the Tigers for what they did for her son during his time at Clemson.

Ray Thornton’s mom thanked the Tigers for helping her son become a ‘Clemson man’.

3yrs ago @ClemsonFB made me the proudest Mommy ever! I’m thankful for the Clemson Man he has become and all the friendships we made along the way!Thankful and blessed to continue our journey with another Clemson Man @coach_jeffscott! Forever a Fan but Bay Bound 💚🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/pAzOEUCQoQ — Brandy B (@MamaRex5) December 20, 2021

Thornton entered 2021 credited with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup in 161 snaps over 15 games (two starts).

The Columbus, Ga., native and Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) product played in 11 games this season, posting 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup. He played 74 total snaps on defense.