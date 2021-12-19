Another Clemson transfer's mom has kind words for the Tigers

Feature

By December 19, 2021 9:33 pm

The mother of one of Clemson’s transfers took to Twitter to thank the Tigers for what they did for her son during his time at Clemson.

Ray Thornton’s mom thanked the Tigers for helping her son become a ‘Clemson man’.

Thornton entered 2021 credited with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup in 161 snaps over 15 games (two starts).

The Columbus, Ga., native and Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) product played in 11 games this season, posting 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup. He played 74 total snaps on defense.

 

