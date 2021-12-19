Lawrence is 'definitely' frustrated

Trevor Lawrence has shown flashes of why the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the former Clemson quarterback during his rookie campaign.

Entering Jacksonville’s game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Lawrence had a 58.2 percent completion percentage with nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, and a passer rating of 68.9 that ranked 31st in the league.

In Sunday’s game against the Texans in Jacksonville, a 30-16 Houston win, Lawrence completed 22-of-38 passes for 210 yards with no touchdowns and no picks. It marked his third straight game without a touchdown pass and sixth time in the last seven games that he hasn’t thrown for a touchdown. Over that seven-game span, he has one touchdown pass and five interceptions.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Lawrence said to the media after Sunday’s game when asked about the Jaguars’ offense struggling to find a rhythm. “All the guys are frustrated. We want to be more consistent, we want to win. So, it’s definitely frustrating. But like I said, we’re the ones that control that. We’ve got to go make the play. I’ve got to make those throws, the other plays, guys got to make catches. We all have our part, and there’s no way around that. We all have to play better. So, that’s the thing – you’ve just got to look at yourself in the mirror and figure out how to get better, and I think we’ll do that. But got to really do that this week.”

After Jacksonville’s loss to the Texans and the Detroit Lions’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the 2-12 Jaguars would have the No. 1 overall draft pick again if the season ended today.

Up next for the Jaguars is a Week 16 road matchup against the 3-11 New York Jets. Lawrence hopes to see more consistency from himself and his offense moving forward over Jacksonville’s final three games of the season.

“I’d just like to see us be more consistent – that’s all of us. Like I said, it’s me included,” he said. “So, we’ve all got our part, and we’ve just got to take ownership of it and go be better. That’s what I’d like to see these next few weeks, and it starts with all of us.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

