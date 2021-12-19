Saturday's Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery

Saturday's Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery

Football

Saturday's Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery

By December 19, 2021 9:28 am

By |

Clemson returned to the practice fields on a rainy Saturday as they continued preparations for the Cheez-It Bowl.

Check out some pictures from the practice including a special guest in TCI’s Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery.

, , , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

A former Clemson standout was waived by an NFL team on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland. This was Breeland’s first season with the Vikings after (…)

16hr

The Baltimore Ravens received some bad news on Sammy Watkins on Saturday. Watkins has landed on the COVID-19 list and will not be available to play Sunday when the Ravens battle the Packers. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home