Saturday's Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery

Clemson returned to the practice fields on a rainy Saturday as they continued preparations for the Cheez-It Bowl.
Check out some pictures from the practice including a special guest in TCI’s Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery.
Clemson returned to the practice fields on a rainy Saturday as they continued preparations for the Cheez-It Bowl.
Check out some pictures from the practice including a special guest in TCI’s Cheez-It Bowl Practice Photo Gallery.
Clemson signed a hard-hitting safety with elite ball skills as a part of its 2022 recruiting class. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Sherrod Covil, Jr. inked with Dabo Swinney’s program on Wednesday, (…)
Just 13 games into his tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer was fired by the franchise shortly after midnight on Thursday with the Jaguars sitting at 2-11 and Meyer embroiled in (…)
A former Clemson standout is a big fan of the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. Former Tiger All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain spoke about Wes Goodwin this week and had high praise (…)
A former Clemson standout was waived by an NFL team on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings announced they have waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland. This was Breeland’s first season with the Vikings after (…)
Saturday night was a big one for two of Clemson’s signees. Both Westlake (Texas) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) three-star linebacker Wade Woodaz played in the final games of (…)
Clemson has had success dipping into the Buckeye State for big-time offensive line prospects, and the Tigers did just that again in the 2022 class, inking Strongsville (Ohio) High School four-star Blake (…)
Clemson basketball got plenty of praise and support from Clemson football following the win over South Carolina. Check out some of the action on Twitter as the football team showed their support. (…)
The Baltimore Ravens received some bad news on Sammy Watkins on Saturday. Watkins has landed on the COVID-19 list and will not be available to play Sunday when the Ravens battle the Packers. (…)
Clemson hadn’t beaten its in-state rival on the hardwood in nearly three years, but the Tigers’ defense made sure that drought didn’t last any longer Saturday. In what more closely resembled a rock fight (…)
Wes Goodwin is a football junkie. From his very first opportunity at Mississippi State, Goodwin completely immersed himself into the world of coaching. Goodwin’s first real coaching opportunity came as a (…)