What will his co-coordinator duties entail? Conn explains

After six years on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, Mickey Conn has added to his title.

He’ll continue coaching the Tigers’ safeties, too, but Conn will also be the co-defensive coordinator going forward. That was made official recently amid the Tigers’ coaching staff shakeup, which included longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables taking the head coaching job at Oklahoma and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott leaving for Virginia.

Swinney promoted longtime staffer Wesley Goodwin to replace Venables and made it clear Goodwin will be the one calling plays for the defense. So what exactly will Conn’s role as co-coordinator entail?

Conn, a former head coach in the Georgia high school ranks, began his answer by referencing his background.

“I’ve been coaching 24 years. I’ve been a 16-year head coach, so I’ve seen all kinds of different personalities when it comes to players,” Conn said. “I think I can help Wes with leading a group of players. And then, frankly, I’ve been at the head of people, coaches and older people that are within that realm. So I’m going to be able to help Wes and lead through that, too, whether it’s setting up practice schedules or assigning different duties for guys to do. We’re going to work really well together.”

On game days, Conn will coach from the booth and “be (Goodwin’s) eyes up there,” he said. Conn said he’ll also help with scouting both Clemson’s defense and the opponent.

“We’ve got a whole room of coaches that are going to do that, too,” Conn said. “We’re going to all put it together. We’ve got a good group of assistant coaches. Nobody left. Everybody is still there. And we’ve got a room full of (graduate assistants) and analysts that, man, we’re just going to get better and better.

“I’m excited about it. I just have a little bit louder voice in practice and a little bit louder voice in the meeting room and that sort of thing. I think my ideas will be heard.”

Conn joined Clemson’s staff as an off-field assistant in 2016 before moving to an on-field role the next year. He added special teams coordinator to his plate this season, but with the promotion to co-defensive coordinator, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed will take on that role moving forward.

Before arriving at Clemson, Conn spent 16 seasons as the head coach at Georgia’s Grayson High School, a program he started in 2000. He led Grayson to a 137-48 record during his tenure, including a state championship in 2011.

He’s coached sixth-year safety Nolan Turner for most of his career as well as freshman Andrew Mukuba, who was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 52 tackles and a team-best nine pass breakups in nine starts during the regular season.

“What he’s done with that (safety) group, they’ve gotten better, better and better.,” Swinney said. “He has a great big-picture understanding. He’s going to bring great leadership, so I’m excited about this role.”

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.