Brother of former Clemson star announces offer from the Tigers

By December 20, 2021 7:20 pm

By |

The younger brother of a former Clemson star reported an offer from the Tigers on Monday evening.

Jahiem Lawson, a three-star class of 2022 defensive end from nearby Daniel High School, announced the offer from Clemson via Twitter.

Jahiem is the younger brother of former Clemson and current New York Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior, Jahiem also has offers from Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Missouri, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Kent State and Central Michigan.

This season, Jahiem tallied 75 tackles, 25 for loss, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and two touchdowns to help Daniel win the state title for a second straight year.

 

