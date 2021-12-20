Clemson's incoming 'magic' man has that something special

Cade Klubnik might go do down as one of the best high school football players in Texas history.

That’s right, you read that correctly. It’s not hyperbole either.

It’s absolutely an argument worth having, but the numbers back up that claim.

Klubnik earned a major honor when he was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year, becoming the first Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Westlake High School.

Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee leaves Westlake as the school’s all-time leader in career passing yards and touchdown passes.

For a program that’s seen the likes of Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger go through its doors, that’s a wildly impressive feat for Klubnik to reach. He’ll likely go down as one of, if not the best quarterback in the history of his high school.

Klubnik has that something special or as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney puts it, “he’s magic.”

The moment was never too big for him. And while he struggled, so to speak, in the first half of Saturday’s state championship, he composed himself and rallied the troops to capture Westlake’s third-straight title.

Klubnik finished 14-for-21 with 279 yards and four passing touchdowns. It was the perfect way to cap off a decorated career.

“The biggest thing is this guy’s playing out in front of 30,000+ people at Texas Stadium there,” Swinney said Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference. “He just an unbelievable poise, presence and command.

“He’s so blessed to be able to be in an environment like that. I mean it looks like college teams out there, the way the programs are run. Texas high school football, it’s pretty unique. And then Todd Dodge, this guy is a great football coach…he’s one of the best high school coaches ever in our country…he’s been very fortunate to be in the situation that he’s been in.”

Klubnik is absolutely fortunate, but he took his opportunity as a starter and ran with it. In simple terms, he’s a winner. He never lost a game as a starter. He stared adversity in the face and didn’t flinch.

And the first thing he did after leading his team to another state title? Give credit to his head coach and his teammates. That’s leadership.

“I feel like I’ve always kind of been a natural leader in everything that I do,” Klubnik told The Clemson Insider last month. “I feel like I’ll be able to be a leader in my class and just hopefully during the offseason find my place.”

There’s a reason why Klubnik is the No. 1 overall rated quarterback in his class. Swinney went out on a whim and said that Klubnik was the best quarterback in the country, but the recruiting services universally agree with Clemson’s head coach.