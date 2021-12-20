Former Clemson Punter in the Doghouse

Football

December 20, 2021

After the Bucs’ loss on Sunday night, Tampa Bay’s head coach, Bruce Arians, told the media that their kicking game was starting to be a concern. He addressed the kicking game saying both kickers needed to play better.

Drafted in 2015, Pinion has been a starting punter throughout his entire career, spending his first four seasons with San Francisco before moving to Tampa. He has been the Bucs’ starting punter ever since, including during last year’s Super Bowl run. Know for his powerful leg, Pinion has also been used as the team’s kickoff specialist.

Pinion had spent the week on the Covid list, and was unable to practice this week, which some believe led to his struggles. He has also been dealing with a lingering hip injury. Regardless, it’s never a good thing being publicly called out by your head coach.

When asked about the offense being shut out, Arians again took a shot at the kicking game.

“It’s never happened to me, I don’t know. I can’t remember the last time I was shut out or us,” he said. “But our kicking game, our kickers let us down also and between the offense and the kicking game, it cost us the game. The defense played good enough to win.”

