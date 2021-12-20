Tiger special teamer up for prestigious award

Tiger special teamer up for prestigious award

Alright Tiger fans, time to get out and vote! Will Swinney is in the running for holder of the year (yes, that’s a thing). The poll is open on Twitter now. So let’s get Will to the top!

